Some relief for the Government as Ireland escapes the worst of Google layoffs amid global cuts

Caoimhe Gordon

Caoimhe Gordon

The news that 240 jobs would be cut from Google’s Irish operations did not come as a total surprise. The tech giant had, after all, announced its global layoff plan in January.

However, while the company said yesterday that it will lose 4pc of its Irish workforce in the coming weeks, that number is far smaller than what was feared in the aftermath of the company’s initial statement.

