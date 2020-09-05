| 9.2°C Dublin

Some Quinns tell bank they don't own QIH stake

IBRC wrote to family to clarify claim made in letter

The Quinn children, Aoife, Brenda, Ciara, Colette (partially hidden) and Sean Jr at the Four Courts. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Donal O'Donovan

Some of former tycoon Sean Quinn's adult children have informed the liquidators of IBRC they have no claim to a stake in the current Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), the Irish Independent has learned.

That puts them at odds with the position set out in a legal letter sent to QIH threatening legal action if the stake was not transferred to them. The letter, first reported in the Sunday Independent, was sent to QIH on July 24 by solicitors on behalf of Sean Quinn's five adult children: Sean Jr, Brenda, Aoife, Colette and Ciara.

Sources have confirmed that IBRC wrote to the five Quinn children seeking clarification after learning that the claim to own the stake had been made.