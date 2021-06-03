| 12.9°C Dublin

‘Some people were actually using the interview email from us to justify extending the PUP’

With 50 jobs open, Lorraine Butler of outsourcing company CPM says it is hard to fill roles

Lorraine Butler, managing director of CPM Ireland. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Lorraine Butler, managing director of CPM Ireland. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Ellie Donnelly

Getting potential employees to turn up for interviews is proving to be difficult for Lorraine Butler, managing director of the outsourced sales and marketing agency CPM Ireland.

The company works with several well-known brands including Diageo, Nike, Vodafone and Dunnes Stores, providing marketing and sales services.

Butler, who does not mince her words, says the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) has been a factor in the struggle to find staff.

