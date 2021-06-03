‘Some people were actually using the interview email from us to justify extending the PUP’

Getting potential employees to turn up for interviews is proving to be difficult for Lorraine Butler, managing director of the outsourced sales and marketing agency CPM Ireland.

The company works with several well-known brands including Diageo, Nike, Vodafone and Dunnes Stores, providing marketing and sales services.

Butler, who does not mince her words, says the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) has been a factor in the struggle to find staff.

“We have over 50 vacant roles at the moment, we’re finding it really hard to fill people because genuinely, the PUP scheme has made people quite despondent about employment,” the Laois native says.

“We’re finding that a lot of people have re-evaluated their lives over the last year with Covid and there’s a mixture of complacency set in on employment, and they are leveraging the PUP payment to get by. They don’t really want to do any more than that because I suppose there is very little to do out there socially,” she adds.

Read More

We spoke last week, just before the Government announced measures to phase out the payment from September as the economy starts to reopen.

According to Butler, there is also a sense of some people taking advantage of the payment.

“So we have a shortage of staff in our business. We are always, always recruiting. It’s really hard to get the talent in the door because of that. We definitely say the Government were fantastic in giving the PUP support but it definitely has come to a stage now where as a country we need to re-evaluate that and the impact it’s having,” Butler adds.

She is in no doubt that many people still need the payment, “but there’s other individuals.. that do not need the payment. And I suppose it is been taken advantage of, and I think there have to be better measures put in place to understand the real cases versus those that aren’t real.”

CPM has seen “a significant amount” of people who did not turn up for interviews with the business.

“We realised that in order to qualify for ongoing PUP for a certain period, you have to show that you’re trying to get interviews and trying to get a job, so people were actually using the interview email from us to justify extending the PUP payment. They didn’t show up for interview because they’ve no intention of interviewing, they just need the email to evidence why they should continue to get the PUP,” Butler says.

CPM has changed its approach and will verbally inform people about interview times and dates.

“We won’t put it on email anymore on the back of that. There’s a number of agencies in Ireland that are all having the same challenge,” Butler says.

While CPM is largely about people – “our people are our best asset”, Butler says – her background is in technology.

She took on the top job at CPM five years ago after more than 10 years at Eir.

“When I was in Eir, it was obviously a very technology-led company. So coming to CPM, it’s a people company and the technology,” she says.

While technology is playing an increasingly important role in CPM, Butler says the company “hires for will and trains for skill”.

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the way in which all businesses, big and small, use technology, something CPM has seen through its clients.

“There’s a big shift in [technology use by] our clients now. They understand you can achieve results through technology and not just physical people.

“In Ireland, people buy from people, we provide sales people and definitely there’s no question that the most successful sales are done face to face, or person to person. But there’s no question either that the digital agenda in Ireland has been brought forward because of Covid by about five years,” she says.

Butler highlights businesses such as pubs, many of whom “never would have engaged in technology”.

“Their use of technology has expedited in the last year, they’re using [Microsoft] Teams believe it or not to engage with us.”

The way that selling is done in the future will “absolutely change” because of the pandemic.

“We would describe it as [having] a liquid workforce. There’ll be physical sales people, there’ll be people using digital assets to sell. And then there’ll be people on the phone who will do phone-based sales, I think you’ll have that trilogy coming together to sell,” Butler says.

Going forward, customers will then evaluate which of the channels are giving them the most return on investment, according to Butler.

“People are under pressure, because of Covid, because of Brexit, everyone’s looking at their budgets, and we’re constantly being asked to do more with less.”

The only way this can be achieved, is “by leveraging technology and automation to do more with less, but we will never advocate that people will be removed from the sales process, never”.

With increasing talk of hybrid working models, Butler believes a certain level of how things were done in pre-Covid days will return to the workplace.

“I think people will look to have a better work-life balance, but I do think 80pc will actually go back to the way it was before,” said Butler, who is training to run a marathon.

Looking forward, confidence is starting to improve among the clients that CPM works with, according to Butler.

The company, which has an annual turnover of about $24m, is part of the Omnicom group, helping it benefit from the insights of other markets.

However, She says that people are also “nervous” about the future.

“There’s definitely an optimism coming through. But people don’t know how long the optimism is going to last. There’s a sense that in about six months’ time we will know more of what the lay of the land is going to be longer term.

“And certain sectors like the on-trade sector, it’s really questionable what the long-term landscape is going to look like for pubs. People’s drinking behaviours have changed. You want to see how many of those changes are long-term changes, or will we go back to where we were pre-Covid.”