Sodexo Ireland secures facilities management contract at DIT Grangegorman campus

Sodexo has secured the integrated facilities management (IFM) contract for the new €220m project being built at DIT Grangegorman.

The building of the site's two main teaching blocks, the Central and East Quads, is expected to be ready for DIT students by September 2020.

Once the hubs are complete, Sodexo will be in charge of all facilities management, including cleaning, waste management, building and engineering maintenance, caretaking, security, utilities and energy management, landscaping and lifecycle management. The services firm already delivers full IFM services at ten PPP second level schools throughout Ireland but this will be its first third level contract - and the first of its kind for an Irish university.

Sodexo also provides catering services at Trinity College Dublin and NUI Galway. It is expected that over 10,000 students and 600 members of staff will be based on the Grangegorman campus by 2020.

Deirdre Saunders, account director, Schools and Universities, Sodexo Ireland said that there is "enormous potential for us to support DIT Grangegorman in its strategic objectives, particularly around improving its physical environment and optimising the use of space to meet the changing needs of students, faculty and staff". Sodexo Ireland is part of the Eriugena consortium contracted for the provision of the new Quads.

The building and services contract was awarded to the Eriugena consortium, (led by Macquarie Capital Group Ltd, and Irish construction firm John Sisk & Son (Holdings) Ltd, FCC Construction Ireland Ltd and Sodexo Ireland Ltd).

