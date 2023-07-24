Social insurance payments in Ireland among lowest in EU

Irish workers and businesses pay the least into social insurance of any country in the EU, new statistics have found.

The issue was raised as the Government continues to look at the sustainability of the Social Insurance Fund, which is used to fund benefits such as the state pension and jobseeker’s benefits.

A tax strategy paper prepared by the Department of Social Protection found that Irish companies pay a rate of 11pc of employee salary in social insurance, while employees pay just 4pc.

Employer contributions were the fifth-lowest in the EU, after Cyprus, Malta, Lithuania and Romania.

The employee contributions were the second lowest, behind just Estonia.

The overall contribution to the social insurance fund, of 15pc between employee and employer, was the lowest of any EU member state. The majority of nations in the bloc had joint contributions of between 30pc and 40pc.

“Although EU member states’ social insurance models differ and the contingencies and benefits vary, Ireland’s social insurance rates are markedly lower in comparison,” the department said.

There have long been calls to increase contributions to the Social Insurance Fund, as this is the primary fund from which the state pension is paid.

It is anticipated this will create serious issues in the future, when the population ages and there are fewer active workers paying into the fund, potentially leaving it at a large deficit.

In previous tax strategy papers from civil servants, the Government has been urged to raise PRSI payments, which are payments into the Social Insurance Fund, for both employers and employees.

It had been suggested employee PRSI could be raised to 5.5pc, while ­employer payments might increase to 12.55pc.

Neil McDonnell, the chief executive of small business group ISME, said the plan to introduce auto-enrolment will instead help pay for pensions.

Auto-enrolment is a system where workers are automatically signed up to a pension system, where employees and employers make contributions.

“Auto-enrolment will tax employment taxes from 11pc to 12.5pc, and eventually up to 17pc over a number of years,” said Mr McDonnell.

“We have been lobbying for auto-enrolment, but on other payroll taxes, labour is a cost of production. And the more expensive a factor of production, the less businesses will use it. Businesses will always gravitate to the lowest cost.”

