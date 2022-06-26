| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Soaring costs of everything from car hire to energy and food are killing our tourism industry

Visitor numbers are down in parts as tourist attractions are being battered just as they had expected to recover from the pandemic

The Wild Atlantic Way near Downings in Co Donegal - the high cost of car rental means fewer tourists are now venturing away from the main cities Expand

Close

The Wild Atlantic Way near Downings in Co Donegal - the high cost of car rental means fewer tourists are now venturing away from the main cities

The Wild Atlantic Way near Downings in Co Donegal - the high cost of car rental means fewer tourists are now venturing away from the main cities

The Wild Atlantic Way near Downings in Co Donegal - the high cost of car rental means fewer tourists are now venturing away from the main cities

Gabrielle Monaghan

Last Tuesday, the longest day of the year, Michael Coyne was standing in his gastropub in the coastal village of Cill Chiaráin in the Connemara Gaeltacht, looking out at six Galway hookers at Kilkieran pier. At this time of year, the Galway businessman would normally be explaining the game of hurling to overseas tourists in the traditional pub, with its tiled floor and old tobacco ads.

But the French, American, English, Italian and German tourists are conspicuous by their absence at Coyne’s Gastropub, especially during midweek.

More On Wild Atlantic Way

Most Watched

Privacy