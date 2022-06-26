Soaring costs of everything from car hire to energy and food are killing our tourism industry

Last Tuesday, the longest day of the year, Michael Coyne was standing in his gastropub in the coastal village of Cill Chiaráin in the Connemara Gaeltacht, looking out at six Galway hookers at Kilkieran pier. At this time of year, the Galway businessman would normally be explaining the game of hurling to overseas tourists in the traditional pub, with its tiled floor and old tobacco ads.

But the French, American, English, Italian and German tourists are conspicuous by their absence at Coyne’s Gastropub, especially during midweek.

Coyne blames the stratospheric price hikes for rental cars for the dearth of overseas visitors to this part of the Wild Atlantic Way, where there is only one bus to and from the village every day to Galway city – a 66km drive away. Unable to find affordable car hire so they can reach Cill Chiaráin, foreign tourists have been cancelling group bookings at Coyne’s Gastropub and opting either to stay in Dublin, where they can avail of public transport to get around, or go elsewhere. Coyne believes the issue will “destroy” regional tourism.

“Before Covid, we were full during the week in the summertime,” says Coyne, whose great-grandparents opened a pub and grocery on the site in the 19th century. “I really had high hopes this year for tourism but we’re near the height of the season and we’re just not as busy as we should be.

“We had maybe 120, 130 people who were coming here in July, and they had been asking us about local events and places to stay. They’re now saying they’re not coming to Ireland this year because it’s too pricey. This is our repeat tourism, people who come here on an annual basis and email me when they’re coming to visit.

“People want their freedom to get around in the car and the Wild Atlantic Way was pitched as a place to drive. They want to stop at castles and monasteries along the way. But if prices are going to be this stiff, people won’t look at Ireland as an attractive place to visit and businesses like mine will fold.

“On a weekly basis, I’m getting emails from my main suppliers telling me about price increases and you can only absorb so much. This is the first time in my life that I’ve been worried for my business.

“This country is too good of a tourism product to see it go down the tubes because of exorbitant prices for things like car hire. One tourist I met from Boston said they could have gone to Cancun and said they didn’t come to Ireland ‘to be ripped off’. I understand the car rental industry suffered for two years of the pandemic but there’s a limit to what people can take.”

Expand Close Garry and Mairead Anderson of Killybegs Seafood Shack / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Garry and Mairead Anderson of Killybegs Seafood Shack

The peak of the summer tourism season may be approaching, but tourism-focused businesses in rural parts of the Wild Atlantic Way – the 2,500km-long touring route that runs from Kinsale, Co Cork, to Donegal – are reporting lower footfall than their urban counterparts as tourists are deterred by the high cost of car rentals, along with rising fuel prices, a shortage of accommodation, the erosion of disposable income by faster inflation, congestion at Dublin Airport, and fears of slowing economic growth.

Car hire stock has fallen by half since May 2019, after a lack of international visitors during the pandemic prompted car rental firms to slash their fleet sizes and as global car production slowed substantially during restrictions, according to tourism body Fáilte Ireland.

Earlier this month, Paul Kelly, chief executive of Fáilte, told an Oireachtas tourism committee that car hire shortages was the issue he was “most worried” about and he said unless action was taken this will “damage tourism in Ireland on an ongoing basis”.

Read More

Meanwhile, travel guide Lonely Planet, in an article warning readers about Dublin prices, pointed out the “cost of renting a car will likely make a significant dent in your budget”.

Some tourists are reporting feeling the pinch. Last week, the Irish Independent reported that former Leitrim councillor John McCartin said his brother-in-law was quoted in excess of €50,000 for a nine-day vehicle rental.

In a normal year, 40pc of overseas holidaymakers hire a car to explore the countryside, says Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, chief executive of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC), of which the Car Rental Council of Ireland trade organisation is a member. But the lack of affordable car hire is taking a disproportionate toll on rural tourism.

“It’s affecting regional Ireland harder than anywhere else,” he says.

“There’s been about a 50pc reduction in rental cars as a result of pandemic and there is precious little availability. The last available cars are priced at excessive rates and it’s not helpful to Irish tourism.

“Anecdotally, some parts of the Wild Atlantic Way are doing well, mostly from Galway city down to Kerry, but there are still gaps that need to be filled north of Galway.”

Donegal had enjoyed a relative mini-boom over the last two summers, when domestic consumers – compelled to holiday at home because of Covid-19 restrictions on air travel – flocked en masse to the Wild Atlantic Way. But Garry and Mairéad Anderson, who own the seasonal Seafood Shack on the old pier of Killybegs and the Boathouse Restaurant overlooking Killybegs Harbour, say the south-west Donegal town is much quieter this summer for myriad reasons.

“Some customers cancelled last Sunday week because they looked at the cost of car hire at Dublin Airport, cancelled the Irish leg of trip and went straight to Belfast Airport instead,” Garry Anderson says.

Expand Close Michael Coyne outside his Gastropub Tigh Chadhain_ Coyne’s in Kilkieran, Connemara. Photo: Ray Ryan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michael Coyne outside his Gastropub Tigh Chadhain_ Coyne’s in Kilkieran, Connemara. Photo: Ray Ryan

“But there’s a combination of things happening here. We used to get a really strong trade from daytrippers from places in the North like Strabane and Omagh, but the price of diesel means the cost of filling up the average family car has doubled since the start of the pandemic. You could be talking €70 or €80 for the journey. That’s affecting the Seafood Shack, where sales are back 25pc because people are spending less money.

“At the restaurant, we had to increase our prices slightly, by €3 to €4 in some cases, because all our costs are rising, so people might be skipping starters and just going straight to mains. We won’t be able to hire 33 people for the summer like we did last year – it will be 20 people, on limited hours.

“All the supports from the pandemic are gone now and there’s more hardship coming for ourselves and our customers than what you had during the pandemic.

“There are also hundreds of beds gone from the accommodation system. There are 120 Ukrainian refugees staying in hotel accommodation in Killybegs and they are also staying in hotels and B&Bs in Glenties, Bundoran and Glencolmcille, so there’s very little accommodation left in our catchment area. Also, Irish people are in a big rush to get back to the sun because they missed out on going away over the last two or three years.”

Further south along the Wild Atlantic Way, bus tours taking foreign tourists to the Cliffs of Moher, Ireland’s second-largest tourist attraction, pass by Moher Cottage, a Co Clare gift shop and café with a rear terrace overlooking Liscannor Bay and Lahinch beach. But Moher Cottage, 1.5km from the cliffs in one direction and 1.5km from Liscannor in the other, relies on independent travellers. Owner Caitríona Considine has noticed fewer of them arriving in her car park.

“We’ve definitely noticed a difference in the business,” she says. “Our customers are very much young couples hiring a car and driving the Wild Atlantic Way and doing a cliff walk but their numbers are significantly reduced and we definitely miss them.

“Maybe if you’re in the part of the hospitality industry that’s reliant on bus tours you’d be happy enough. But young American and European couples and young families wouldn’t typically be bus tour people and their numbers are well down compared to 2019. Those who do arrive here in rental cars seem to be older, with more disposable income.

“The cost of living means younger people may also be questioning their spending. The price of car hire and Dublin hotels is a big challenge. Clare is also challenged because we don’t have many big hotels and there isn’t a huge stock of places to stay so everywhere will be booked out in July and August.

“A lot of the Irish people have gone abroad and they got us through the last two years, for which we’ll always be grateful. So there are fewer Irish people and fewer American independent travellers. It’s just another challenging year with a different set of challenges.

“And the weather in June hasn’t quite taken off. We need that beach weather to bring people to the coast, which would help all the businesses around here.

“Hopefully, the issues around car hire will correct themselves next year. I just see this as a recovery year and we were hoping it would be normal.”

Further south in west Clare, Tony Cogan, who runs Cogan’s Bar and Restaurant in Main Street, Miltown Malbay, says business from foreign visitors has been slower than he had expected.

Expand Close Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, CEO of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, CEO of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation

“I found the month of June quiet, though it’s hard to judge because I changed my business model,” he says. “I only open five days a week now, from 5pm, and I used to be open 14 hours a day, seven days a week. It’s due to staff shortages and the lifestyle changes I made during the pandemic.

“One thing I put it down to is the cost of car hire. If people can’t hire a car, they can’t get to a more rural enclave like Miltown Malbay. Some people have no problem with using public transport to get to a destination like Miltown but they want their transport when they’re here to get around.

“I feel there’s quite a drop-off in international visitors. Some nights, pre-pandemic, it was like the UN in here. But that’s gone and it’s predominantly Irish people now. I fear the staycation boom of last summer was a once-off gem that we won’t see again.”