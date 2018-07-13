Snow closures fail to impact Johnnie Fox's trade as profits at iconic Dublin pub up 35pc

Profits at one of the best known pubs in the country, Johnnie Fox's in the Dublin mountains, last year increased by 35pc to €85,223.

Kaitlin McMahon, the business manager at the pub, said that trade is up 5pc-6pc in 2018 in spite of the "huge hit" on business caused by the snow brought by the 'Beast from the East'.

Ms McMahon is a member of the McMahon family that has operated the pub for around 30 years.

"Business this year is looking strong and we are continuing to see a year-on-year increase in trade," she said.

Ms McMahon added that the pub was effectively shut for five days as a result of the 'Beast from the East' snows.

She said: "We did have parties booked for those days. It was a huge hit but there is overall growth in the business this year."

Over the years, the pub has provided hospitality to seven heads of state and six prime ministers along with celebrities including Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Ms McMahon said that the pub also recently received an endorsement from star of 'The Wire' and 'Luther', Idris Elba.

She said: "Wherever you go in the world, people ask you about Johnnie Fox's. It is an iconic venue. This is as a result of building up the brand over the years." The firm's staff costs last year increased from €1.872m to €1.883m.

