Smyths Toys saw record €1bn in sales last year despite Covid disruptions

Revenues at Smyths Toys Irish and UK-based operations passed the €1bn mark for the first time last year.

In a record year for the Galway-headquartered business, combined revenues at the Republic of Ireland, UK and Northern Ireland units last year totalled €1.19bn.

New accounts for the business’s Irish unit, Smyths Toys Ltd show that its pre-tax profits last year increased by 39pc to €4.35m. This followed revenues increasing by 3.45pc, from €210.3m to €217.56m.

The business operates 21 stores here, with average revenue per store working out at €10.3m for the year.

That is in addition to revenues of £838.7m (€973.7m) generated by its 115 stores in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

However, the business also has a substantial store network in continental Europe, with 67 in Germany, 17 in Austria and 11 in Switzerland, and revenues across the entire group are estimated to exceed €1.6bn for 2021.

The business has not filed 2021 accounts for its European stores, as it is an unlimited company there, and is not required to file accounts.

However, accounts filed for the EU entity for 2020 and 2019 show that it recorded revenues of €475.35m and €457.36m in each of those years.

The group's best performing unit last year was its UK business, where revenues at Smyths Toys UK Ltd last year increased by £167.9m or 27pc from £620m to £788m.

The firm almost doubled its pre-tax profits last year from £9.5m to £18.11m on the back of bumper sales of best-sellers, Lego, Barbie, Nerf Guns, Paw Patrol and My Little Pony toys.

The business is operated by the Smyth family from Co Mayo, and three members sit on the board: Anthony Smyth, Liam Smyth and Patrick Smyth. Thomas Smyth resigned as a director on November 1 last year.

Covid-19 restrictions impacted on the business last year, with UK and Irish shops closed from January to May.

“All stores reopened and performed strongly for the remainder of the year,” the directors said.

They also said the company continues to review further appropriate sites to expand the business.

The company recorded post-tax profits of €3.7m after paying out corporation tax of €655,000.

Numbers employed across the Irish business last year fell from 617 to 546 and staff costs reduced from €14.36m to €14.29m.

The profits take account of non-cash depreciation costs of €1.25m.

The company’s lease costs decreased from €5.2m to €4.56m.

Shareholder funds at the end of December last totalled €14m, including accumulated profits of €13.38m

The firm’s cash funds increased from €5.48m to €6.09m.

The principal risks and uncertainties facing the business are competitive price pressures, foreign currency fluctuations, Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, directors said.