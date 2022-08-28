| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Smurfit’s Gan cuts over 50 jobs

Gan chief executive Dermot Smurfit Jr Expand

Close

Gan chief executive Dermot Smurfit Jr

Gan chief executive Dermot Smurfit Jr

Gan chief executive Dermot Smurfit Jr

Sean Pollock Email

Smurfit-backed gambling and gaming technology firm Gan, which is listed on Nasdaq, has revealed it has cut 55 jobs since the start of the year in response to “market dynamics”.

The company, which counts Dermot Smurfit Jnr as its chief executive, shared it had made the job cuts during a call with analysts as part of its second-quarter results.

Most Watched

Privacy