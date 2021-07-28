Smurfit Kappa to buy containerboard business for €360m, as it reports double-digit revenue growth

Paper-packaging giant Smurfit Kappa is buying Verzuolo, a containerboard business in Northern Italy, for a cash consideration of €360m.

The company made the announcement as it reported revenue of €4.68bn for the first half of this year, an 11pc increase on the same period last year.

The listed company saw earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) increase 6pc to €781m.

The group’s ebitda margin was down slightly year-on-year to 16.77pc, according to interim results.

Operating profit before exceptional items increased 6pc year-on-year to €477m in the six months to June 30.

Tony Smurfit, group CEO, said: As a result of our past and current capital investments in our integrated business model, we have, for the most part, been able to fulfil our customers’ needs during this period of exceptionally strong demand.”

“It has also been a period of significant input cost pressures which we have and will continue to recover through corrugated price increases,” he added.

The Verzuolo mill, which Smurfit Kappa is purchasing, was newly constructed in 2002 and converted into a 600,000 tonne capacity recycled containerboard machine in 2019.

Smurfit Kappa said the acquisition is “highly complementary” to its existing business and is strategically positioned to serve both the Southern European region and other markets.

The purchase will be funded from the group’s existing resources.

The company said the acquisition will deliver “significant synergistic benefits including technical and production optimisation, and increased containerboard integration within the group.”

On the back of the company’s performance in the first half of this year Mr Smurfit said the board is recommending a 5pc increase in the interim dividend.