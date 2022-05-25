Smurfit Kappa to build €35m packaging plant in Morocco

An illustration of Smurfit Kappa's planned new plant in Rabat, Morocco.

Irish packaging giant Smurfit Kappa is to build a new plant in Morocco, supporting up to 300 local jobs.

Construction on the 25,000 square metre facility began this week. It is expected to be operational in 2023 and will cost over €35m, Smurfit Kappa said.

The plant will serve local customers in the industrial, agriculture, food, automotive, pharmaceutical and ceramics sectors.

Growth in Smurfit Kappa’s core corrugated box business was 3.6pc in the first three months of the year, with Europe growing 3pc and the Americas growing 6pc.

It comes after a significant pandemic boost in online shopping, which has increased demand for packaging across the world.

Demand for corrugated packaging currently exceeds supply in the Moroccan market, Smurfit Kappa said in a statement Wednesday.

Saverio Mayer, Smurfit Kappa Europe’s chief executive, said the new facility is “the first of its kind owned by the company in Morocco”.

"It will be located in an area with significant growth potential and create 300 direct and indirect jobs in the region.”

Edwin Goffard, chief operating officer of corrugated and converting, Smurfit Kappa Europe, said the plant was being built at the right time and in the right place.

“High demand for corrugated is ongoing and customers want to know that their products are being transported and presented in the most efficient and sustainable way.

"We use the huge wealth of data gained from working with over 65,000 customers worldwide to identify the best solution for the task at hand.”

Smurfit Kappa employs around 48,000 people in over 350 sites across 36 countries.

It recorded revenues of €10.1bn in 2021, with revenues for the first three months of 2022 up 33pc to more than €3bn and earnings of €514m.

The group reported improved margins of 17pc for the first three months of the year, up from 16.6pc for the last quarter of 2021, despite rising input prices and global inflation.

The firm said last year that Covid had accelerated its strategic plans. It raised €660m in fresh equity in 2020 to invest in new capacity to capture the growth of online shopping that was spurred by pandemic lockdowns.

The group recently completed the acquisition of Argencraft, a corrugated facility located in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

On April 1 Smurfit Kappa announced its intention to exit the Russian market as pressure mounted on global corporations to cut ties with Moscow following its February invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.