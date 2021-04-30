Smurfit Kappa revenue climbs to €2.3bn in first three months of 2021

Paper-packaging giant Smurfit Kappa saw its revenue increase 6pc to €2.27bn in the first three months of this year.

The company experienced volume growth “in practically every area and all markets” that it operates in, according to a trading update.

Earnings for the period were period were €386m, a slight increase on the corresponding period in 2020.

The group’s earnings margin stood at 17pc for the three-month period.

Tony Smurfit, group CEO, said: “We had strong corrugated volume growth in practically every area and all markets in which we operate.”

There is currently “unprecedented” industry wide shortages of supply and input cost pressures, which have push paper prices up sharply, according to Mr Smurfit.

“We are recovering these input costs in line with our expectations,” he added.

The company’s strong first quarter performance has “set the foundation for accelerated revenue and earnings growth as we move through 2021,” Mr Smurfit said.

Smurfit Kappa saw sales of corrugated paper increase 7pc in volume terms in both Europe and the Americas during the first three months of this year.

In addition to cost pressures, the company said the industry is experiencing supply disruptions and shortages of packaging papers globally.

It is accelerating its capital investment plans, “with many high return projects that will enhance shareholder returns.”

“These include the construction of mega plants and the acquisition of many converting machines in order to meet our customers’ demand growth and continue our cost optimisation programmes.”

Smurfit Kappa has 46,000 employees in over 350 production sites across 35 countries.

It had revenue of €8.5bn last year.