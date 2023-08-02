Smurfit Kappa reports earnings of €1.1bn

The Dublin-listed group’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first half of 2023 were down 5pc from the same period last year. Margins rose to 19.1pc in the period.

Smurfit Kappa also saw sales decline by 9pc in the period. Revenue for the first six months of the year was €5.8bn, down from €6.39bn reported last year.

The group attributed this fall to a declining volume environment, with total volumes down 6pc in the first half of the year.

EBITDA was down 6pc in Europe in the period, with box volumes 5.6pc lower in the first half. Pricing for containerboard fell from record levels seen in the market during the first half of 2022, while energy prices also dropped.

In the Americas division, EBITDA was up by 1pc, with box volumes down 7.8pc.

Smurfit Kappa reported an exceptional item of €34m related to the recycling of currency, impairment loss on assets and other costs related to the sale of our Russian operations.

The group sold its Russian business to local management in March.

Last month, the business opened a new corrugated plant in Morocco, Smurfit Kappa’s first operation in North Africa. The group also acquired a specialty packaging operation in Spain.

“While the global macro backdrop continues to be uncertain, there are some encouraging signs of improvement and we are confident about our future prospects,” said group chief executive Tony Smurfit.

“Smurfit Kappa has never been in better shape strategically, operationally and financially,” he added.

As a result of this performance, the Board has now approved an 6pc increase in the interim dividend to 33.5c per share.