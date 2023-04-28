Smurfit Kappa reports 17pc profit rise in first quarter

Packaging group Smurfit Kappa has seen operating profits rise to €412m in the first three months of the year, up 17pc compared to the same period in 2022.

In a trading update on Friday, the group reported earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of €579m, up 13pc on the the first three months of last year.

Smurfit Kappa’s ebitda margin was 19.3pc, up from 17pc in the first quarter of 2022.

Basic earnings per share also rose 5pc on last year, to 93.8 cent.

Smurfit Kappa finalised its exit from Russia in the period, after announcing an agreement to sell its Russian operations to local management.

The operations included a bag-in-box facility and two corrugated plants in St Petersburg and a corrugated plant in Moscow.

Chief executive Tony Smurfit said the “strong” performance reflected the continuing benefits of the group’s integrated model, capital spend, its focus on innovation and its geographic footprint.

“Together with the commitment and dedication of our people and our performance-led culture, these attributes have enabled us to continue to deliver in an environment where volumes were lower than the previous year,” he said.

“As anticipated, first quarter demand was broadly in line with the fourth quarter of 2022. We expect the demand environment to improve as the year progresses and SKG is well placed across our geographies to take advantage of this.

“Smurfit Kappa has never been better positioned to continue to develop and take advantage of opportunities as they present themselves either through organic investments or acquisitions.”

However, the company faces protests at its annual general meeting in Dublin today from human rights and environment campaigners who accuse the company of wreaking social and environmental damage on indigenous communities in Cauca, Colombia.