Smurfit Kappa records double-digit growth in earnings as packaging ‘effectively sold out’

Paper packaging giant Smurfit Kappa has recorded double-digit growth in its earnings and revenue for the first nine months of this year on the back of increasing demand.

The company said its integrated paper and corrugated system is “effectively sold out”.

"I am very proud of our people who are ensuring that customers, for the most part, are supplied securely and efficiently despite many supply chain disruptions,” Tony Smurfit, CEO of Smurfit Kappa, said.

To meet growing customer demand, in the first nine months of the year, the company approved approximately €600m in projects across the group.

“In our corrugated business, we have approved 48 new converting machines and six new corrugators across Europe and the Americas,” Mr Smurfit said.

Revenue at the Dublin-listed group grew by 15pc year-on-year to €7.3bn in the nine months to September 30, according to a trading update.

Smurfit Kappa’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 10pc year-on-year to €1.2bn, with a margin of 17pc.

In the third quarter of this year the company recorded EBITDA growth year-on-year of 16pc to €454m.

The company reported corrugated growth of 9pc in Europe and 11pc in the Americas versus 2020 in the year-to-date.

The group said that “materially higher” input costs, mainly, but not limited to, recovered fibre and energy are being progressively recovered through corrugated price increases.

Mr Smurfit said the company expect to deliver “significant EBITDA growth for the full year in line with current market expectations.”

“With the many growth opportunities and the significant ongoing investment in our business, we are excited about our future prospects,” Mr Smurfit said.

Smurfit Kappa has around 46,000 employees in over 350 production sites across 36 countries.

It recorded revenue of €8.5bn in 2020. The company is located in 23 countries in Europe, and 13 in the Americas.