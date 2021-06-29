Smurfit Kappa opens eCommerce packaging lab in the UK

Smurfit Kappa has opened a new eCommerce packaging laboratory in the UK.

The International Safe Transfer Association (ISTA) certified lab in Northampton expands the company’s network of packaging testing labs and centres that support retailers and producers to develop, test and launch disruptive packaging solutions for eCommerce, according to a statement from the group.

ISTA certification is often required by online selling platforms such as Amazon, Chinese online retail giant Alibaba, or eBay.

From its ISTA lab in the Netherlands, Tony Smurfit-headed Smurfit Kappa has over 14 years of experience and data from testing new packaging solutions to ensure they are fit for purpose and meet the challenges of the eCommerce supply chain. This experience will now be extended into the UK market.

Eddie Fellows, Smurfit Kappa CEO UK & Ireland said: “Our customers need innovative and sustainable packaging solutions to meet growing demand from online sales.”

“The lab is an ideal environment for us to work with customers to develop new packaging in real time. Whether our customers are moving to online retail to increase their customer base, or introducing new packaging solutions, by securing the necessary certifications in our lab they have a clear path to develop solutions quickly that are resilient to supply chain damage.”