Smurfit Kappa in merger discussions with US paper company WestRock

Smurfit Kappa has confirmed that it is in discussions to merge with American paper company WestRock.

The Irish packaging group reported that the boards of both firms were in talks to create Smurfit WestRock.

This new holding company would be incorporated and domiciled in Ireland, with global headquarters in Dublin.

North and South American operations would be headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Smurfit Kappa and US-listed WestRock said the potential merger presented an opportunity to create a global packaging giant.

Both companies share complementary portfolios across its product ranges and sustainability capabilities, Smurfit Kappa said.

The combined last twelve months’ revenue is around $34bn (€31.2bn), while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were around $5.5bn (€5.13bn).

Smurfit Kappa said that the combined group could have pre-tax cost synergies of over $400m at the end of the first full year after the deal is completed.

The group also anticipates one-off cast costs of approximately $235m to be incurred ahead of the delivery of these synergies.

The combined entity would also have a geographic reach across 42 countries, with a significant presence across both Europe and the Americas.

The merger would also create a company with around 100,000 employees.

Following the completion of the potential merger, Smurfit WestRock’s ordinary shares would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It would also seek US equity index inclusion as soon as possible.

Smurfit Kappa’s premium listing on the London Stock Exchange is expected to be cancelled, with the combined group then listing on the standard listing segment.

Smurfit Kappa would also de-list from Euronext Dublin.

Discussions between both companies remain ongoing.