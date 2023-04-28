Smurfit Kappa in ‘mediated dialogue’ with Colombian groups to resolve land dispute

The company has faced protests in Colombia and, on Friday, outside its AGM in Dublin

Irish packaging giant Smurfit Kappa is in an “independently mediated dialogue” with indigenous communities in Colombia to try to resolve a land dispute.

The dialogue has been ongoing since December 2022, the firm announced, and has been “meaningful and constructive” so far.

Close to 50 campaigners gathered outside the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) in Dublin on Friday to protest the planting of non-native trees in the Cauca region in south-western Colombia – which they say damages soil and harms native plants and animals – and to ask Smurfit Kappa to hand back the disputed land.

Chief executive Tony Smurfit said the claim by indigenous communities to the land was “without merit”.

“This is an issue that has come and gone in our company for years,” he told reporters after the meeting. “We have an absolute right to the land that we have, but we are prepared to negotiate and mediate with them. We are engaging with them and we will see where it leads. That’s what mediation is.”

He said the AGM was “not the forum to engage with people who have a particular vested interest”. Smurfit Kappa, which has operated in Colombia since 1944, said local communities in the country caused damage to its forestry after “unlawful invasions” in 2021.

Alys Samson Estapé, a campaigner with environmental watchdog Ekō who travelled to Dublin for the protest, said the company should hand back the lands.

“An Irish company should not be operating on indigenous land, should not be one of the biggest landowners in the Cauca and should not be damaging the planet,” she told the Irish Independent.

The Misak, Nasa and Campesino people in the Cauca region of Colombia say their ancestral lands coincide with where the company is currently operating.

Shareholders at the meeting heard chants of “Smurfit Kappa, Leave the Cauca” as they were being informed of the group’s strong first-quarter performance.

Operating profits at the group rose to €412m in the first three months of the year, up 17pc compared with the same period in 2022.

In a trading update on Friday, the group reported earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of €579m, up 13pc on the the first three months of last year.

Smurfit Kappa’s Ebitda margin was 19.3pc, up from 17pc in the first quarter of 2022.

Basic earnings per share also rose 5pc on last year, to 93.8 cent.

Smurfit Kappa finalised its exit from Russia in the period, selling three plants in Moscow and St Petersburg to local management. It booked a loss of less than €150m on the exit, with Mr Smurfit saying that the decision to leave was a “moral one”.

“We absolutely reject Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

He said the firm “got out just in time” and didn’t have to pay the Russian government anything to exit the country. He said he would consider going back in “if Russia reopens to the world”.

“We never say never. It was a very good market for us.”