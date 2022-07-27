Smurfit Kappa first-half profit rises by 50pc

Paper packaging giant Smurfit Kappa recorded an increase in profits and revenues in the first half of the year.

The Dublin-listed group saw revenues reach €6.39bn in the half year ending 30 June. This marked an increase of 36pc compared to the year prior.

Smurfit Kappa’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first half of 2022 increased 50pc year-on-year to €1.17bn, with a margin of 18.4pc.

The group said it also overcame “many challenges” in the first half of the year, including increasing input costs, logistics and supply chain disruption, as well as the impact of the Ukraine war. It added that its geographic diversity, ongoing investment and paper and corrugated price recovery helped the company offset those issues.

In the first half, the company completed the acquisition of two corrugated converting operations in the UK and Argentina, as well as the development of its new corrugated operation in Morrocco.

“In Smurfit Kappa, we are very confident about our future prospects. Inevitably, with the current global issues that surround us there are greater uncertainties than we have seen for some time,” said group chief executive Tony Smurfit.

“Our first half performance has set a strong foundation for the remainder of 2022 and beyond,” he added.

As a result of this performance, the Board has now approved an 8pc increase in the interim dividend to 31.6c per share.