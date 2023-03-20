Smurfit Kappa completes exit from Russian market

Smurfit Kappa has completed its exit from the Russian market.

The Irish packaging giant, which generated revenue of €12.8bn last year, confirmed today that all operations in Russia have now been sold to local management following the approval of local authorities.

The sale of the group’s Russian operations comes almost a year after Smurfit Kappa first announced its plans to exit the market following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The global group owned a bag-in-box facility, as well as two corrugated plants in the city of St Petersburg.

Smurfit Kappa also owned a corrugated plant in Moscow, which it acquired in 2017. This acquisition made the Irish company the biggest international corrugated packaging producer in Russia.

“The group announced its intention to exit the Russian market in an orderly manner on 1 April 2022 and subsequently entered into an agreement to sell its Russian operations to local management,” the company said it in a statement today.

Smurfit Kappa reported earnings of €2.3bn last year, marking an increase of 38pc from 2021.

A FTSE-100 company, the group employs more than 47,000 people across 350 production sites in 35 countries.

The company is located in 23 countries in Europe, and in 13 across the Americas.