Tony Smurfit, the chief executive of packaging giant Smurfit Kappa, has criticised the government for its lack of support as the group was targeted earlier this year in a near €9bn takeover attempt by a US company.

Tony Smurfit, the chief executive of packaging giant Smurfit Kappa, has criticised the government for its lack of support as the group was targeted earlier this year in a near €9bn takeover attempt by a US company.

Smurfit Kappa CEO criticises Irish government for lack of support during €9bn takeover attempt by US firm

Memphis-based International Paper made an approach to buy Smurfit Kappa in February. But it was rejected by the Smurfit Kappa board as being opportunistic and significantly undervaluing the group.

Mr Smurfit told an Institute of Directors luncheon this afternoon that while governments had no place in such matters, he was surprised that there was "no message of support" during the four-month long saga.

Smurfit Kappa had revenues of €8.5bn last year and has 64,000 customers include Pepsico, Aldi, Kellogg's and Unilever.

More to follow...

Online Editors