Smurfit Kappa buys folding carton company in Mexico

Packaging giant Smurfit Kappa has bought Cartonbox, a folding carton company in Mexico.

The Tony Smurfit-headed group said the acquisition represents “an important milestone” for the firm as it strengthens its participation in the paper packaging solutions business in Mexico.

Smurfit Kappa will have four folding carton locations in the country following the deal, according to a statement.

Juan G. Castaneda, The Americas CEO of Smurfit Kappa, said: “Our top priority is to generate value for our stakeholders, and Mexico has shown to be a key country for us to invest in.”

“Not only does this [acquisition] increase our footprint in the country, but it also allows us to answer our customers’ needs and expectations. I am certain this will help us move a step forward in becoming the leading paper-based packaging company in Mexico.”

Last month Smurfit Kappa purchased Cartones del Pacifico, a paper-based packaging company located in Peru.

Smurfit Kappa has over 350 production sites across the world, it reported revenue of €8.5bn last year.

The company, which employs around 46,000 people, saw its revenue increase in the first three months of this year.

However, in a trading update in April it warned that supply shortages across the industry were pushing prices up.

The group reported revenue of €2.27bn in the three months to March 31, an increase of 6pc on the prior year.