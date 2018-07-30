Smurfit Jnr’s Gan to offer sports betting in Pennsylvania with leading casino owner

Dermot Smurfit Jr's Gan is preparing to launch sports betting in both the retail and online channels in Pennsylvania for Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment.

Dermot Smurfit Jr's Gan is preparing to launch sports betting in both the retail and online channels in Pennsylvania for Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment.

Trading as Parx Casino, Greenwood’s third party sports betting application software provider will now be integrated by Gan, with the launch expected in the latter half of this year.

The multi-year contract will see Gan receive a share of the sports betting revenues generated both in the retail channel and in the online channel.

Pennsylvanian regulated retail sports betting is forecast to generate in excess of $100m in its first 12 months, while its internet sports betting is forecast to generate a further $189m in the same period, according to industry analysts.

"We welcome the opportunity to deliver sports betting in the retail channel, as well as online, through Gan's unique platform containing patented technology," Jeff Berman, chief commercial officer of Gan, said.

In the most recent fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 Parx Casino generated $570m from slot machines and table games on-property representing an 18pc share of the Pennsylvania's $3.2bn gaming market.

The agreement comes on the back of a US Supreme Court ruling which earlier this year struck down a federal law that has severely restricted sports betting there since 1992. The decision permits individual US States to pass their own sports betting laws.

Online Editors