Gan, an Irish company which develops and sells B2B gambling software and gaming content, has appointed Karen Flores as its chief financial officer.

Smurfit Jnr’s Gan appoints CFO as it continues progress towards US listing

Ms Flores will be responsible for finance, strategic planning, treasury, tax and accounting, and will be based at the company's offices in California.

The appointment comes as the company continues to work toward obtaining a listing in the United States “as soon as reasonably practical”.

Ms Flores brings 20 years of financial management, capital markets and operational experience in both public and private technology companies.

Most recently, she served as vice president of corporate financial planning and analysis at Alorica, a provider of customer experience and call centre outsourcing solutions.

In the role she rebuilt the corporate financial planning and analysis function, and managed the global capital planning process, establishing and leading the committee overseeing over $50m in annual capital spending.

Dermot Smurfit, CEO of Gan, said: “We are pleased to welcome Karen to our leadership team as we continue working toward obtaining a US listing as soon as reasonably practical.

We believe Karen's experience and skillset will prove invaluable to our financial and strategic planning as our business growth continues to accelerate.”

In the first half of 2019, revenue at the company jumped by 145pc to £11.3m. The group also reported earnings of £3m.

Online Editors