Shares in packaging giant Smurfit Kappa lost just over 3pc in trading yesterday after the company reported a fall in earnings for the first three months of this year.

However, the group has been designated an essential business in the fight against Covid-19, and and as a result its factories and other facilities remain open.

Smurfit Kappa recorded earnings of €380m in the three months to March 31, down from €424m in the same period last year. Group margins were 17pc, according to a trading update.

The decline in earnings has been driven by lower corrugated prices, which are down on the back of falling containerboard prices, according to analysts at Davy Stockbrokers.

Revenue fell marginally during the period to €2.2bn, from €2.3bn. Tony Smurfit, group CEO, said: "While the full extent and effects of the macro and economic risks brought on by Covid-19 are unclear, SKG remains very well positioned both financially and operationally."

On the back of the current global uncertainty, the company is suspending its final dividend in respect of last year.

At the end of March, Smurfit Kappa had liquidity of over €1.5bn, average debt maturities of over five years and no bonds maturing until 2024.

The company said that it expected its capital spending to decline to €500m-€550m this year, from previous guidance of €615m.

Davy analyst Barry Dixon, said the company performed strongly over the first three months of the year, which he said was "not surprising given its exposure to the fast moving consumer goods sector, which has benefited from solid demand growth in the period".

