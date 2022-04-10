| -1.8°C Dublin

Smurfit-backed gaming tech firm Gan to revise ‘loss errors’

Gan, whose chief executive is Dermot Smurfit Jnr (pictured), said management had determined a &ldquo;material weakness&rdquo; existed in its internal control over financial reports as of the end of three quarterly periods in 2021. Expand

Sean Pollock, Business Reporter

Smurfit-backed gambling and gaming technology firm Gan has informed investors it has discovered errors in its preliminary financial results, which could force it to revise its losses upwards by over $5m (€4.6m).

In a US Securities Exchange Commission filing, signed by Gan’s chief financial officer Karen Flores, Nasdaq-listed Gan said it had released unaudited results for 2021 in March, which included a net loss of $24.9m.

