SMEs hit back over growing electricity price disparity between business and domestic

Business owners have hit out at energy suppliers over the electricity rates charged to small firms – which are at least double the rate paid by domestic customers.

In a sign of growing tensions over the spiralling costs of energy, business owners who have sought new electricity quotes in recent days have accused energy suppliers of hiking up business rates as a way to try to keep costs down for domestic customers.

This has been strenuously denied by industry insiders.

They claim the massive price gulf that has emerged between small businesses and domestic customers is due to volatility in the market, and the complex and diverse nature of business accounts.

But Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) data shows that the average domestic user was paying 30c per kilowatt hour in the six-month period to the end of December 2021 – while small SMEs paid almost exactly the same, at 29.9c.

But quotes from energy suppliers to small businesses in recent days are multiples of what domestic users are paying for their electricity.

Small business owners insist that they are being hit with massive increases, and are effectively subsidising domestic users – despite not being heavy power users themselves.

Energy suppliers publish standard rates for domestic customers, but quote directly to individual firms.

Data collated by one business owner in recent days – Ciaran Hurley of Dublin-based health supplement firm Healthreach – illustrated the widening gulf.

One major supplier quoted him a rate of 78c per kWh to power a small office with a similar energy profile to a semi-detached home.

That rate was 170pc higher than the discounted price that domestic customers will pay to the supplier, even after a major price increase kicks in next month.

A second major supplier quoted the business a rate of 52.5c per kWh, twice the 27c rate available to domestic customers.

Neil McDonnell, chief executive of Isme, said he had no evidence that energy suppliers were subsidising domestic prices through high business tariffs.

“But we are not naive,” he said. “The political pressure is around consumer prices – but in the absence of government action, business prices will quickly become a consumer issue once those businesses go to reduced hours, and start letting people go.”