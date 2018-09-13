SMBC Aviation Capital sponsoring Trinity Student Managed Fund

The fund, run entirely by students, is designed to develop their skills in equity analysis, investing and risk management.

It is also designed to offer chances for networking and professional development.

SMBC said one of the main reasons for its sponsorship is to increase female participation in the fund, which the company is also hoping to achieve with its own graduate programme and the aircraft leasing industry in general. “The fund offers students fantastic opportunities for professional development and gives us the chance to introduce these bright individuals to the role and value of the aircraft leasing industry,” said David Swan, SMBC’s chief operating officer.

“Every year, we select a small number of high-potential graduates looking for opportunities in the fast-paced, global and dynamic business of aircraft leasing and we are looking forward to meeting this talented group of candidates,” Mr Swan added.

Online Editors