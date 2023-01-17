Small firms supported by Local Enterprise Offices created over 3,000 jobs last year

Small businesses which are supported by Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) created 3,447 jobs in 2022, according to the latest figures from Enterprise Ireland.

Overall, 7,870 new roles were created last year by LEOs across the country. However, 4,423 jobs were lost in the same period as a result of “difficult economic conditions related to the cost of living and energy crisis.”

Despite the inflationary challenges facing businesses in 2022, LEOs recorded the third highest year of job creation since their inception in 2014.

This also reflected an increase from 2021 when the net employment increase stood at 2,999.

Around 84pc of all newly created positions were located out of Dublin.

The new figures published today also reveal that the LEOs now financially support 7,221 client companies, with these businesses in turn employing a total of 37,863 people across the country.

“On the back of some of the most difficult years for small businesses we are still seeing growth across the country,” Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney said.

“During the pandemic we saw how essential the LEOs were to small businesses and they will be essential as we navigate the ongoing cost of living and energy crises.”

Established nine years ago, Local Enterprise Offices are funded by Enterprise Ireland and provide a range of supports for entrepreneurs and small businesses, including financing, mentoring and training. The remit of the Local Enterprise Offices is now set to expand to include companies up to 50 employees.

There are now 31 offices across Ireland.

“While the figures point to supporting over 7,000 companies, that is just our financial interventions,” added chair of the LEO network Padraic McElwee.

“In many cases our training, mentoring and supports such as Lean, Green and Digital can create just as significant impact on a business and we work with thousands of those companies across the country.”