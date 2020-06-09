Small firms need much bigger State grants to cope with bills averaging €78k - Isme and Ibec

The State must greatly increase grants to small firms to cope with inter-company debts averaging €78,000, business leaders have warned.

Isme, the lobbying group for more than 10,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), said most State supports to date were merely loading already crushed firms with extra layers of debt.

Isme chief executive Neil McDonnell said members on average owed €78,000 to other SMEs.

“Without a workable liquidity solution, large amounts of this inter-company debt will go bad, with terrible implications for business and personal insolvencies,” Mr McDonnell told the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 Response.

He said the State must increase support to firms in post-lockdown recovery mode “to re-engage the unemployed”.

“Without viable businesses it will not be possible to reignite the economy. In this case, Ireland’s debt levels would frighten the markets. Economic recovery as quickly as possible is essential.”

The meeting - conducted in a sparsely populated Dáil chamber under social distancing protocols - heard similar appeals from Danny McCoy, chief executive of Ibec (Irish Business and Employers Confederation).

He called for the next Government to increase its Covid-19 supports for business by €14.5bn. This “business reboot” programme, he said, would allow SMEs to receive much higher levels of State grants than currently envisaged and to “write down some debts”.

He said the Restart Grants unveiled in mid-May would not provide sufficient help to eligible firms.

Restart Grants as planned would give €2,000 to €10,000 maximum to firms that employ fewer than 50 people and can show at least a 25pc drop in turnover during the March-June period.

The Restart Grants fund, capped at €250m, should be raised to €1.05bn to make it “fit for purpose”, he said.

When asked by Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster whether the Restart Grants were “wholly inadequate”, Mr McDonnell agreed.

“There are too many strings attached to the funds available. There seems to be a fear, an apprehension, that providing liquidity to businesses is going to be money down the drain, money wasted,” he said.

Even if a firm received a €10,000 grant and immediately collapsed, Mr McDonnell argued that these funds still would be used to pay redundant workers and creditors.

“The provisions of grant assistance are too little and they’re too hamstrung with T&Cs (terms and conditions). We need simpler access to liquidity.”

Online Editors