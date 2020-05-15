Small firms can claim up to €10,000 to help re-open after lockdown

A new grant scheme will provide payments of between €2,000 and €10,000 to small business to help meet their cost of reopening after the lockdown.

Payments will be based on each firm’s own 2019 commercial rates bills.

The grant will be available to businesses with a turnover of less than €5m and fewer than 50 employees.

Applications will be open from Friday the 22nd of May, through the local authorities.

The scheme, which has been approved by Government is for companies forced to closed or that suffered at least 25pc of a reduction in turnover as a result of the Covid 19 crisis.

The Government has allocated €250m to the Restart Grant, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD, said.

“These are small grants but they can make a big difference in terms of giving businesses an extra helping hand to open their doors again,” she said.

“Small businesses, whether it the local hairdresser, café or clothes shop, are absolutely vital to the social fabric of our towns and villages throughout the country. These businesses have made huge sacrifices to protect their employees and customers during COVID-19 and we want to help them get back up and running so that they can return to viability and contribute to the national economic recovery,” the minister said.

