Slice of comfort: Ornua eases fears of hard Brexit disruption

The largest exporter of Irish dairy products said it had done a lot of planning to ensure continuity of supply in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

"Pending the outcome, we may have to reassess, but so far it has not caused a drain on finance," CEO John Jordan said.

"Ornua is one of the biggest buyers of British cheese in the world. But it is still a huge market for Ireland; we can offer a mix of Irish and British cheese to our UK customers."

The co-operative, previously known as the Irish Dairy Board, does have working capital tied up in stock to ensure continuity of supply in the UK market, however.

His comments came as the group opened a €30m production facility in Spain. The 35,000-tonne mozzarella and pizza cheese factory, located in Avila, is built on the site of a former Ornua cheese manufacturing plant, which was destroyed by a fire.

There are plans to increase production to 70,000 tonnes, as it strives to become a world-leading pizza cheese supplier. Ornua already supplies enough cheese for more than 100 million pizzas each year. The opening of the facility coincides with the creation of Ornua Ingredients Europe, which brings its Spanish and UK ingredients businesses together.

The merger of the two, which will have a combined turnover of more than €300m, is to improve synergies between a number of businesses that Ornua has acquired in recent years.

"It will reinforce our position as a leading, large-scale supplier of high-quality dairy ingredients to many leading Spanish, European and global food manufacturing and food service customers," said Mr Jordan.

