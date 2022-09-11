| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Siteserv report: Time for a return to the drawing board on State methods of corporate inquiry

Richard Curran

Denis O&rsquo;Brien was not in receipt of preferential treatment from the bank when it came to interest rates on his loans, the report found. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Photography Expand

Close

Denis O&rsquo;Brien was not in receipt of preferential treatment from the bank when it came to interest rates on his loans, the report found. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Photography

Denis O’Brien was not in receipt of preferential treatment from the bank when it came to interest rates on his loans, the report found. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Photography

Denis O’Brien was not in receipt of preferential treatment from the bank when it came to interest rates on his loans, the report found. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Photography

The Ibrc Commission into the sale of Siteserv shows how we still lack an efficient, fair and timely method for investigating allegations of corporate wrongdoing. It has taken seven years and more than €10m to discover that Ibrc acted appropriately in the case of the sale of Siteserv.

The commission report also concluded that businessman Denis O’Brien was not in receipt of preferential treatment from the bank when it came to interest rates on his loans.

Related topics

More On Primark

Most Watched

Privacy