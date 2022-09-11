Siteserv report: Time for a return to the drawing board on State methods of corporate inquiry

The Ibrc Commission into the sale of Siteserv shows how we still lack an efficient, fair and timely method for investigating allegations of corporate wrongdoing. It has taken seven years and more than €10m to discover that Ibrc acted appropriately in the case of the sale of Siteserv.

The commission report also concluded that businessman Denis O’Brien was not in receipt of preferential treatment from the bank when it came to interest rates on his loans.

The report did uncover “unacceptable practices” on the part of individuals connected to Siteserv, and was critical of its former chief executive Brian Harvey. It also describes how Ibrc was not made aware that Harvey and Siteserv founder Niall McFadden had ended up with sizeable shareholdings in the new entity that bought the company.

The report recommends a referral to the special liquidator of Ibrc, the Revenue Commissioners, the ODCE and the Central Bank. Yet is hard to see where much of that might actually end up.

Ibrc made its decision to approve the sale of Siteserv to a Denis O’Brien company in good faith but based on misleading and incomplete information provided to it by the Siteserv company itself. (O’Brien was not found to have been part of the misleading practices.)

The problem here is that Siteserv’s former chief executive Brian Harvey didn’t give the bank the whole story about bonuses when it came to his own borrowings with Ibrc, or his shareholding in the entity that was going to buy the company.

I am sure he is not the first or the last businessman to mislead his bank about either his own personal financial circumstances or that of the company he is trying to sell.

Yet, the lack of transparency and withholding of information by Harvey contributed to the taxpayer losing out. That made it of public interest. Ibrc was bankrolled by the taxpayer and in this instance it could have received around €8.7m more for the firm than was realised.

The scale of “impropriety” by some parties attached to Siteserv may or may not have been illegal. That will be for others to determine. And yet it took seven years to unravel the full narrative of what transpired.

What did happen at Siteserv reflects so poorly on business culture in Ireland. But is it worth spending seven years and over €10m to find this out? The answer to that question is not clear cut.

The commission of investigation method entitles witnesses to be informed of everything that is said about them by other witnesses as the probe progresses, not just at the end of the process.

In some respects it is like conducting a tribunal of inquiry in private but with all of the entitlements the tribunal process affords to individuals.

In 2019 it was estimated that the six tribunals established between 1997 and 2006 cost in excess of €340m. The 11 commissions of investigation established since 2004 had cost around €28m.

Commissions of investigation appear to be a more cost-effective way of conducting an inquiry. This Ibrc commission was due to proceed with investigations into another 37 transactions during the crash years which involved a total of €1.88bn of outstanding loans being written off.

The Siteserv model involved an Ibrc debt write-off of around €100m. Given that the big impropriety in this case involved a narrative that was quite different to the one that prompted the inquiry in the first place, who knows what those €1.88bn in loan writedowns might throw up.

Equally, an investigation of that scale and cost cannot be simply a “fishing expedition”. The government will now move to end the commission. Justice Cregan pointed out in 2020 that he wouldn’t be able to determine whether some transactions were commercially sound or not, unless he could obtain documents, statements and evidence, which can be difficult with insolvent firms or those in other jurisdictions.

Potential further impropriety that might be uncovered and which costs the taxpayer money surely deserves to be examined. It isn’t just about cost. Its also about whether it can realistically be done.

Tribunals are costly and go on too long. But they create a level fear which can deter wrongdoing in the future.

Commissions of investigation are supposed to be cheaper and swifter. If they are neither and don’t act as a deterrent, something needs to change.

The Government will have to go back to the drawing board when it comes to finding a new method of corporate inquiry.

A tale of two housing markets

Two contrasting stories from the housing market, one here and the other in the UK, show how precarious the sector can be.

Dublin-based Cairn Homes reported very strong half-year profits during the week and continues to build a strong order book for new houses. Its order book has increased from 1,750 homes in July to 1,988 in September.

Meanwhile, in the UK, a survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) showed that last month new buyer enquiries fell at their sharpest rate since 2008.

Estate agents expect house prices to be broadly flat over the next year, but that is looking optimistic right now. The drop-off is due to the prospect of a recession, higher mortgage rates and reduced living standards.

The situation in the UK was underlined by the fall in sterling to its lowest level against the dollar in decades, when Liz Truss became prime minister.

Truss is planning a £150bn (€172bn) energy support package at a time when the country’s current account balance is in a deficit of 8pc of GDP, according to the Financial Times. Truss is taking a massive fiscal gamble.

In a note entitled ‘Crunch time for sterling’ Deutsche Bank foreign exchange analyst Shreyas Gopal said large, unfunded and untargeted package of tax cuts and spending pledges could alarm global markets.

He said investor confidence cannot be taken for granted. Under the Truss energy scheme, massive amounts of money will have to be paid to energy suppliers and they will be asked to sell to customers below cost.

The spending commitment comes at a time when Truss is talking about “small government”, yet she is committing to put billions into the pockets of householders who actually can afford to pay their bills.

There are real dangers for the British exchequer and economy given that high energy prices could endure for several years.

The spread of economic bad news continued in the retail sector when Primark owner ABF announced a profit warning because of lower than expected revenues next year on foot of weakening disposable income. This is where the energy crisis really starts to affect jobs.

In Ireland, we are entering the crisis with a strong economy but huge national debt. We have not yet seen job losses and the economy remains in full employment. But some companies are talking about cutting back on spending and multinationals, especially in tech, are opting for a hiring freeze. On the housing front here, the market will be hit by similar things as the UK – higher interest rates and an erosion of living standards caused by rising inflation.

Yet, industry figures are projecting no real let up in the demand for housing and continue to point out that we will build around 10,000 fewer homes this year than the market requires.

The demand for housing will continue but it is hard to see how it can continue to support prices at current levels if there is a serious downturn.

Container shipping boom was biggest ever

The incredible global boom in the shipping industry appears to be coming to an abrupt end. In the space of just three years the container shipping sector is projected to make as much profit as during the entire previous six decades, analysts say.

Shipping research group Drewry, estimated that the entire industry made an operating profit of $7bn (€7bn) in 2019 and $26bn in 2020. Last year profits hit $210bn and are forecast to reach $270bn this year.

These profits are being described as “once in a lifetime”, but are probably even more rare than that. It points to some of the places where money has gone in this inflation crisis. The industry has had higher fuel costs, but has been in a position to jack up prices because of enormous demand and short supply of containers.

Higher costs and an economic slowdown are set to burst this particular bubble from next year. With that kind of money made in such a short period of time, somebody doesn’t care what happens now.