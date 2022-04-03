Siptu demands 16pc pay rise for airport workers as staffing crisis continues at DAA

Siptu is demanding an almost 16pc pay rise for DAA staff against the backdrop of an acute security staff shortage at Dublin Airport.

The pay claim comes as the Sunday Independent can reveal that the crisis now threatens to have a knock on impact at DAA’s other Irish airport, Cork.

The trade union is seeking a cumulative backdated pay rise over three years for staff of 15.75pc for the period from May 2020 to April 2023.

The demand, lodged with the company just hours before a Covid-related moratorium on such pay claims was due to come to an end, comes as the head of security at Cork Airport reached out to staff there and urged them to travel to Dublin to give their beleaguered Dublin security colleagues “critical support”.

“This should not be seen as a Dublin issue alone, it is a DAA issue and I would like to think that we all stand together in a time of crisis, as we have done many times in the past,” wrote Con Dooney, Cork’s head of operations and safety.

“Dublin Airport requires our support. I would like to think we will once again stand up and be counted.

“I know this is a lot to ask of people, considering that some of you have gone above and beyond already.

“However, the DAA is in a crisis and I am reaching out to all of you to come together and support our business and more importantly, our passengers.

“The entire Cork Airport senior team have put themselves forward to travel to Dublin for the taskforce and to join a support roster in Cork, which will enable us to release certified staff to travel to Dublin at various times over the coming weeks,” he said.

He said there was an expectation that supporting staff in Cork will help Dublin and that “non-essential duties” at Cork would be put on hold.

Dooney pleaded with Cork airport staff that ”every person, every team, and every department is to put yourself forward to either travel to Dublin and support the security operation and/or work shifts… in Cork security to enable the release of certified staff to Dublin.

Read More

“At the outset, I need to be very clear with you – regardless of how we support Dublin, this will put additional strain on our security operation for a time.

“We will have extended queue times and our brilliant people and operations will be put under additional pressure.”

Meanwhile, in Dublin, DAA CEO Dalton Philips briefed staff on the crisis in a video and told them a management taskforce was working to try to bring an end to queues of passengers that were “utterly unacceptable”.

Expand Close DAA boss Dalton Philips / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp DAA boss Dalton Philips

“We have activated our highest level of crisis response measures,” he said. “Our gold group is obviously meeting a couple of times a day, and we're working our way through this – but there is no quick solution to it, because you've got a huge demand and a very tight labour market.”

The DAA is understood to have hired 100 security staff in recent weeks who are at varying points of training. The process has been slowed by the lack of trainers, with just one person currently certified to train security staff, according to sources.

Kevin Cullinane, DAA group head of communications, declined to comment on the pay claim, but told the Sunday Independent that the company was “fully committed to safeguarding civil aviation and protecting and securing all those who travel through and work at Dublin Airport”.

“Given that aviation is a highly regulated industry, many DAA personnel are required to undergo training to comply with international security requirements. This involves security personnel undergoing regular recurrent training under aviation regulations,” he said.

"There is always a continuous flow of personnel within our training facility. In recent months DAA has increased its security instructor capacity and we are committed to a further increase in the coming weeks.

"Last October, DAA resumed recruitment of new security screening staff and all personnel completed security induction training.

"Currently, DAA has recruits undergoing security training to complement our team of over 600 security staff and we plan to increase this by a further 300 this summer – recruited, badged, certified and trained, in line with the increasing passenger demand we are experiencing post-Covid.”

DAA now faces even more pressure from a Siptu pay claim that was originally lodged with a smaller demand in October 2019.

Back then the union sought 4pc per annum over three years – but it has now upped its claim to account for spiralling inflation, revising the third year up to 7pc.

The trade union also told the company that it wishes to discuss pay for night duties as they believe “the current pay model does not adequately recognise the unsocial hours of work”.

“Much has happened since the pay claim was originally lodged in October 2019 – most notably the Covid pandemic and the resulting new ways of working agreements. On top of this, 2022 has found our members and their families struggling with increases in the cost of living,” said the claim lodged with the company.