Silver Stream’s new Irish build is ‘its last’ as it sees mounting problems in nursing home sector

'The Fair Deal scheme is just not fit for purpose,' says Silver Stream CEO Tom Finn. Photo: Frank McGrath

One of the largest nursing home groups in Ireland has said that a €22m Wicklow development that is currently under construction will be the last new home it builds here due to a growing crisis in the market.

Silver Stream Healthcare, which is backed by Dutch private equity giant Waterland, will continue to seek acquisition opportunities and will also look to extend its existing 11 nursing homes, its CEO Tom Finn has said.

Silver Stream was bought by Waterland in July 2019 and began a major expansion drive to capitalise on consolidation in the market. Its new home in Kilmacanogue will be its 12th but Finn insisted also its last.

He said it has access to about a dozen sites for new homes but analysis of each one showed that the best case site would deliver a building that was worth €2m less than the cost of building the home currently.

“There’s three big problems in nursing homes at the moment, which really are forming into a current and future crisis for the sector,” said Finn. “The Fair Deal scheme is just not fit for purpose and secondly staffing is incredibly difficult.”

The third, regulation in the sector, was also causing difficulties even though it was not overly stringent compared to other countries, he said.

“But there can be a very inconsistent and subjective application or interpretation of the regulations, that can make it difficult and expensive.”

The Fair Deal scheme, through which the state provides financial support towards nursing home care for individuals, had not been updated in over a decade, said Finn.

‘It means homecare is working for people for longer. But when they do come in they are far sicker’

“We have one home that has been completely refurbished with luxury ensuite rooms but the weekly Fair Deal payment per person is less than half of what is being paid to the public one just down the road where there are wards.”

The Government has argued that differences can reflect more dependent patients in public homes, but Finn said this was no longer the case.

“When Fair Deal came out the average length of stay for a resident in a nursing home was about four years. Now it’s a year. That’s good in that it means homecare is working for people for longer. But when they do come in they are far sicker. So the care hour ratio requirement for residents is far higher than when Fair Deal started,” he said.

Nursing home costs have been particularly impacted by the rise in energy costs. “A year ago our kilowatt per hour charge for electricity was 14.8 cent. It went to 33 cent and then to 54 cent,” he said.