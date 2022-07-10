Silver Stream expands with plan to create 500 jobs in three new nursing homes

Silver Stream Healthcare Group, one of Ireland’s largest providers of residential care for older people, is to open three new nursing homes – which will create over 500 full-time permanent roles.

The expansion will see its current bedcount double to 750 and the number of homes within the group increase to 11.

The newly developed homes are in Riverstick, Co Cork; Duleek, Co Meath; and Dundalk, Co Louth. The group is currently recruiting for roles in nursing, physiotherapy, housekeeping, kitchen, facilities, and for care assistants and activity coordinators.

Located close to the Dundalk Institute of Technology campus, the Dundalk care home at Greenpark has 130 single ensuite bedrooms spanning 6,000sqm across two floors. The Duleek home has 120 single ensuite bedrooms, spanning nearly 5,500sqm; and Riverstick care home in Cork comprises 92 single and two double ensuite bedrooms, spanning nearly 4,500sqm.

Each home delivers a range of care options, from long-stay to respite care, transitional care, dementia care, convalescence care and end-of-life care.

The three new homes join eight existing locations across counties Cork, Dublin, Wicklow, Meath and Tipperary.

“Our model is all about creating a home-away-from-home for residents,” said Tom Finn, chief executive officer at Silver Stream Healthcare.

“These three new homes perfectly align with our ambitions to deliver a more intimate care-home experience, in a comfortable and familiar environment, while at all times responding to the rapidly changing care needs of older people.”

Dutch private equity firm Waterland bought Silver Stream in July 2019 and Finn told the Sunday Independent last year that the company planned to expand to 1,000 beds in Ireland.