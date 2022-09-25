Signify Health aims for 200 staff at Galway hub

Home health company Signify Health, which was recently sold to US giant CVS for $8bn, has announced plans to grow its new Galway base to 200 staff by the end of 2024.

Signify chief executive Kyle Armbrester, who was in Ireland last week, said he believed its Irish operation will give the company a competitive edge. He said he has been extremely impressed by Ireland since announcing the opening of its offices here last March.

“Our goal is to get to 100 people by the end of next year and 200 by the year after that,” Armbrester told the Sunday Independent.

“The other thing that we like about Bonham Quay (in Galway) is there is a bunch of open office space, and they are building more towers.

“So if you want to go beyond that, as we get settled into CVS, we’ve got the optionality to do it.

“We’re very bullish on Ireland and very excited to be here.

“I think that the talent and work ethic, the delivery and execution and outcomes we’ve been able to drive from the team here, has just been phenomenal. And I see it as a big competitive advantage for us now and into the future for many years.”

He said the Texas-based company, which uses technology to enhance care in the home, had looked at other locations internationally before settling on Galway for its technology centre, its first base outside the US.

The decision was in part influenced by Signify’s chief technology officer Josh Builder, who previously worked with Rent the Runway which has its European technology hub in Galway.

“We did a pretty extensive search, thinking about where our next research and development hub was going to be globally,” said Armbrester.

“At the end of the day, we were impressed with the talent, the support from the IDA, and I’d also say the engagement with local leaders and the universities really blew us away.

“So we decided to really set up shop here. We’ve been blown away by just the level of talent we’d be able to find here and the ability to make a really immediate impact. We’ve got 22 employees that are already out of the gate and it has just been here a few months.”

Armbrester said the Irish operation would carry out high level work and would be fully delegated and autonomous.

“This wasn’t a cost arbitrage exercise, this was really us focused on getting the best possible talent to come in and work on some of our really hard problems and a lot of our software applications.”

The housing crisis has been flagged as a growing concern for multinationals considering locating in Ireland.

Armbrester said that the west of Ireland held some appeal on this front.

“The building we chose is located in the centre of the city right near a train station and so it gives people a lot of flexibility to live where they want.

“The building has a really integrated bike park in the bottom of it with showers and lockers so we wanted something to be super convenient for folks to commute and meet them where they were with their lifestyle.

“So we’re not just hiring folks in Galway, we’re hiring folks from all over Ireland and let them come into Galway, a few days a week as our central place. Flexibility is key for us.”

A key part of Signify’s home health model is home visits paired with

technology.

“We’re a tech enabled service company. We have a network of 10,000 doctors and nurses that will go into two and a half million homes and every county in the United States.

“So we’re the largest scaled and own provider of doctors and nurses. We’re trying to make sure we capture people’s conditions and then have to manage those conditions to live longer, happier, healthier lives.”

At present, the company operates only in the US but may expand into other countries in the future.

“Not right now,” said Armbrester. “But I do think our model has applicability in other countries.”