| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Signify Health aims for 200 staff at Galway hub

Texas-based firm plans for more growth in Ireland after its €8bn takeover by CVS

Signify Health chief executive Kyle Armbrester at the University of Galway last week. Photo: Hany Marzouk Expand

Close

Signify Health chief executive Kyle Armbrester at the University of Galway last week. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Signify Health chief executive Kyle Armbrester at the University of Galway last week. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Signify Health chief executive Kyle Armbrester at the University of Galway last week. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

Home health company Signify Health, which was recently sold to US giant CVS for $8bn, has announced plans to grow its new Galway base to 200 staff by the end of 2024.

Signify chief executive Kyle Armbrester, who was in Ireland last week, said he believed its Irish operation will give the company a competitive edge. He said he has been extremely impressed by Ireland since announcing the opening of its offices here last March.

Most Watched

Privacy