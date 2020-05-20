| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Shutters fall on photo firms dependent on weddings and events

Exposed: Photographer Finn Mooney has lost almost all his bookings for this year Expand

Close

Exposed: Photographer Finn Mooney has lost almost all his bookings for this year

Exposed: Photographer Finn Mooney has lost almost all his bookings for this year

Exposed: Photographer Finn Mooney has lost almost all his bookings for this year

Shawn Pogatchnik

Most wedding and event photographers in Ireland have closed their businesses and don't have any client bookings until the autumn. Many fear that their firms will collapse unless State aid is extended.

These are among the conclusions of the first survey of 780 wedding, portrait, commercial and art photographers working in Ireland.

Nearly two-thirds of the mostly sole traders have had to close down their operations since mid-March because the events they cover have been cancelled or postponed, including weddings and corporate events.