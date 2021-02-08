Shoppers splurge €143m more on groceries in latest lockdown

Consumers in Ireland spent almost an extra €143m on groceries in the 12 weeks to January 24 as the latest lockdown continued to see pubs and restaurants remain closed.

New figures released this morning by research group Kantar also show that take-home grocery sales jumped by 16.8pc in the past four weeks as they grappled with the latest pandemic restrictions.

The Kantar data shows that Dunnes Stores was the largest grocery retailer in the latest 12-week period, with a 22.6pc share of the multi-billion euro Irish grocery market.

Musgrave-controlled SuperValu was second, with a 22.1pc share, while Tesco was in third position, with 21.9pc.

The figures also show that Lidl continued to see the strongest growth of all the retailers. Its sales rose 25.6pc in the 12-week period, with shoppers spending an extra €78m in its stores. It held an 11.9pc share of the grocery market at January 24.

Kantar measures market share by the value of goods sold, rather than volume.

Aldi had an 11.3pc share of the market in the latest period.

Households with children spent an extra €172 on groceries in the four weeks to January 24.

“Parents and children once again found themselves working side-by-side at kitchen tables, and that means more mouths to feed throughout the day,” said Kantar retail analyst Emer Healy.

“Busy families turned to child-friendly breakfast and lunch options, parting with an additional €4.5m on cereals, €3.9m extra on yogurt and €7.8m more on cheese,” she added.

The lockdown has also continued to boost online shopping, with 12pc of Irish consumers buying groceries online in the first four weeks of 2021. Sales of groceries through digital channels accounted for 5.2pc of all grocery sales in January – almost double the 2.7pc a year earlier.

Ms Healy said that as the UK left the EU’s customs union in its Brexit finale, there was some disruption to supplies of fresh fruit such as tropical produce, strawberries and other soft fruit.

“But there has also been a boost for homegrown Irish staples,” she said. “Sales of vegetables have increased 18.5pc in the latest four weeks.”

Grocery inflation in the latest 12-week period also remained stable at 1.6pc. There have been concerns that the price of products such as bread, which relies on flour imported via the UK, will increase due to logistical challenges caused by Brexit.

