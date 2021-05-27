| 11.5°C Dublin

Shock end to Eddie O’Connor’s Mainstream run after gaffe

The businessman should have been enjoying the sunset years of a glittering career but has now stepped down from his role as chairman

Eddie O'Connor has apologised for his 'entirely inappropriate and insensitive' comments last week Expand

John Mulligan and Ellie Donnelly

EDDIE O’Connor should have been enjoying the sunset years of what has been a glittering business career.

His recently-sealed deal to sell a 75pc stake in his Mainstream Renewable Power business for up to €1bn to Norway’s Aker Horizons marked the pinnacle of success for the businessman.

The deal valued his stake at up to €550m and he retains a 25pc holding in the firm.

