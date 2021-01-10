Shift to more expensive cars shows two-speed Covid economy

Last year was always going to be a tough one for the motor sales sector in Ireland. Once Covid-19 arrived, the uncertainty, the job losses and the curtailed spending all kicked in.

And the sales figures back that up as new car sales fell last year by 25pc, down to recession-era levels.

Among the best-selling brands were the hardy annuals such as the Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan and the Ford Focus.

But a closer look at the figures shows how, of those who splashed out on a new car in 2020, a greater percentage of them went for a more expensive luxury brand.

For example, in 2019 there were 1,136 Land Rovers sold, while last year there were 1,107 - surprisingly just 28 fewer than the previous year. Also at the more expensive end of the market BMW sales were down by 886 cars but the brand's market share went up from 3.4pc in 2019 to 3.5pc in 2020.

Audi was hit, with 911 fewer cars sold. However, its market share went up from 3.9pc in 2019 to 4.1pc last year.

In fact, among higher end more expensive cars, Land Rover, BMW, Audi and Mercedes Benz all saw their share of the market go up.

In 2019 there were 3,298 Mercs sold. Last year the number fell to 2,961, but the brand's share of the total car market rose from 2.82pc to 3.35pc.

This comes as relatively poor consolation for a sector that has clearly been hit by the economic fallout from Covid-19, but it does point towards the spending habits of those who have managed to come through the crisis relatively unscathed in financial terms.

There is a hope that once the vaccines kick in and the country puts coronavirus behind it, we will see a spending splurge from those households which have managed to save during the lockdowns.

Some have been spending away during the pandemic - and it has been helpful to many businesses.

I spoke to one wine shop owner recently, who isn't targeting the two litres of Linden Village or Blue Nun market but rather higher-end more expensive wines.

He has been in business for many years and said 2020 was his best year, even better than the property boom years of the noughties.

The retail motor sector is a big employer and it has seen 28,000 fewer new cars bought in 2020. That hurts.

A lack of infrastructure for electric vehicles, and a wait-and-see approach by some who aren't sure what way to go with a new car, are factors beyond Covid which may persist for longer.

So many new cars have been sold on PCP credit deals that perhaps people's job insecurity in 2020 affected their ability to qualify loan deals.

Either way, the signs are there for a K-shaped recovery in motor sales when it does come back.

Varadkar's SME home truths

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was at it again during the week - delivering uncomfortable truths to the business community which they may or may not thank him for.

Varadkar laid things out pretty clearly. He said that businesses don't like uncertainty but the Government cannot give certainty about when and how retailers, restaurants and hospitality operators will be able to re-open.

If he was running a business he would plan on the basis that they would not re-open for three months, he said.

It was a dose of tough medicine from the doc turned politician.

The big problem for the businesses in question is where do they go with that?

One place many of them will run to is their bank.

Banks are adopting a case-by-case approach to loan forbearance and any business struggling to meet loan repayments will have to take a hard look at the options.

Fewer than half of SMEs that availed of loan-payment breaks during the first part of the crisis had returned to normal payment schedules with full repayments by the end of November, according to banking industry figures.

While only 5.7pc of the loans were not achieving full repayments, another 45.4pc were repaying on an extended term.

With this duration of closure, many of these businesses will have to re-visit that extended term payment schedule. If you have no money coming in, a longer term repayment schedule won't be enough to get you through.

Many small businesses believed at the start of the pandemic last March that they could last six months. After that, they were in trouble.

They have been helped by the government supports for employees, delayed tax payments and employee supports.

Direct cash payments to businesses under the CRSS scheme have no doubt also helped, but another quarter of lost trade will be enough to finish some operators.

Landlords who are under pressure to apply forbearance on business tenants will also be very interested in Varadkar's analysis and may have to weigh up their own options, which in some cases will mean a visit to the bank themselves.

Closures and liquidations have hung over many small traders which wanted to make it to 2021 and see how things looked. We are likely to start seeing an increase in small business closures very soon.

America's big bet on gambling is gathering momentum

Last week I suggested that Paddy Power owner, Flutter Entertainment, would be one to watch in 2021 especially when it comes to the opening up of the US market to mobile online sports betting.

New York was one of the states earmarked for a possible change this year, and according to reports the New York governor Andrew Cuomo is set to change his mind about legalising online gambling in the state.

Davy Stockbrokers raised the possibility during the week when they quoted Cuomo as saying: "New York has the potential to be the largest sports wagering market in the US, and by legalising online sports betting we aim to keep millions of dollars in tax revenue here at home, which will strengthen our ability to rebuild from the Covid-19 crisis."

Apparently a lot of betting originating with New Yorkers is being wagered in Pennsylvania, where the market is legal.

Flutter may have to go and talk to the Native American tribes who operate some of the seven commercial casinos in New York.

It has been suggested that mobile operators must be associated with existing casinos.

This comes as MGM Casinos made a multi-billion pound bid for Entain, the company that owns Ladbrokes.

MGM wants its expertise as the US market opens up. The bid, which works out at £13.83 (€15.29) per share, looks low compared to the valuations on Flutter.

The MGM bid places an enterprise value on Entain of £9.7bn or 11.2 times 2021 enterprise value to Ebitda, according to Davy. Flutter is trading at about 27 times its 2021 EV/Ebitda.

Gambling addiction problems currently confined to casinos in the US may be about to truly go nationwide and into people's homes and pockets with mobile betting.

I wonder if regulators are ready for what is heading their way.