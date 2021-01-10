| 2.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Shift to more expensive cars shows two-speed Covid economy

Richard Curran

Parked by Covid, car sales fell dramatically but a greater share of that smaller pie went to luxury marques. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Parked by Covid, car sales fell dramatically but a greater share of that smaller pie went to luxury marques. Photo: Reuters

Parked by Covid, car sales fell dramatically but a greater share of that smaller pie went to luxury marques. Photo: Reuters

REUTERS

Parked by Covid, car sales fell dramatically but a greater share of that smaller pie went to luxury marques. Photo: Reuters

Last year was always going to be a tough one for the motor sales sector in Ireland. Once Covid-19 arrived, the uncertainty, the job losses and the curtailed spending all kicked in.

And the sales figures back that up as new car sales fell last year by 25pc, down to recession-era levels.

Among the best-selling brands were the hardy annuals such as the Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan and the Ford Focus.

Privacy