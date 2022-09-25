Shell pulls out of offshore wind projects with Simply Blue

Shell will exit its two offshore wind projects in Ireland, leaving Simply Blue Group in search of a new partner.

The move away from the Western Star and Emerald offshore wind projects is "a portfolio decision for Shell," according to a joint statement by the energy major and Simply Blue Group.

The offshore wind developer said it remains committed to completing the sites off the coast of Cork and Clare, which will deliver a combined 2.65 gigawatts of floating offshore wind power for Ireland, and is progressing toward a "new strategic partnership."

Shell agreed to buy a 51pc stake in Simply Blue Group's Western Star floating wind farm almost a year ago, after previously buying into the Emerald development.