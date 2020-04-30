KENNEDY Wilson Europe, the owner of Dublin's Shelbourne Hotel and a number of high-profile assets in the capital, said it does not envisage any material financial impact on the group's business despite Covid-19.

Part of the US-based Kennedy Wilson group, Kennedy Wilson Europe said there is only a "remote possibility" that its financial headroom could be depleted.

It added that it has strong cash balances, with £201.9m (€232.5m) at the end of last December, which has been supplemented by disposal proceeds in 2020.

"If the group wished to further bolster short to medium- term liquidity beyond its already considerable reserves, it would be able to defer discretionary capital expenditure," it added in its annual report.

The company said no imminent breach of its banking covenants is anticipated. It said future cash flows have been forecast and stress-tested, taking into account conservative assumptions relating to rent collection and tenant performance.

It noted that revenue at its hotel unit amounted to £61.6m last year. Its cost of sales was £49.8m last year, while administrative costs totalled £7m, leaving net operating income of £4.8m (€5.5m). Its hotel revenue in Ireland last year was £45.3m.

The company owns the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin - now its only hotel asset. Last year, it sold the Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links in north Dublin for €50m to Canada's Northland Properties. Kennedy Wilson had bought the hotel in 2014 for €27m and spent €11m refurbishing the venue.

The group also sold the Fairmont St Andrews Hotel in Scotland last year. Kennedy Wilson said its combined profit from the sale of the two hotels was £10m.

The group said its rental income from properties excluding hotels last year was £146.2m, down from £182.5m the previous year.

Its pre-tax profit for the year was £23.4m, compared to £75.3m in 2018.

In Ireland, its rental income from properties other than hotels last year was £41.3m.

Its total assets at the end of 2019 were £2.67bn compared to £3.06bn at the end of 2018.

In Ireland, its total assets at the end of 2019 were £957.6m, which included £911.1m of non-current assets.

Irish Independent