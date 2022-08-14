Shelbourne Hotel sees post-Covid boom as visitors flock back to Ireland

Dublin's five-star Shelbourne has been boosted by the return of American tourists to Ireland with the end of the pandemic

The Shelbourne Hotel, one of Dublin’s best-known five-star hotels, bettered its pre-Covid activity levels during the second quarter of 2022.

The hotel’s owner, California-based property investment giant Kennedy Wilson, recently reported second quarter results for its 2022 financial year.

Hotel income was $12.7m for the three months ended in June, up from $2.2m for the same period in 2021. The results said the increase was primarily due to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, leading to increased operations at the Shelbourne Hotel during the three months.

Read More

During an analyst call accompanying the results, Mary Ricks, president of Kennedy Wilson, said Shelbourne had a “really good book of business” to build upon. She added that almost half of the hotel was pre-booked between now and the year-end.

According to a transcript of the call, Ricks said the hotel had almost 90pc occupancy in July. Its average daily rate (ADR) also hit a monthly record of €460. Its recent results reported an ADR of $363.90 (€353) as of June 30.

The performance in July meant it would be looking at a net operating income (NOI) of around €2m for last month, with June having performed “very similar”.

Ricks said almost half of the guests to the hotel over the first and second quarters had been from the US. In June, this was as high as 63pc.

She believed this would remain the case thanks to the strength of the dollar. This would help the company break through its pre-Covid NOI of around €15m in the next 12 months.

In early 2014, Kennedy Wilson spent $152m taking control of the Shelbourne by acquiring debts tied to the hotel from Irish Bank Resolution Corp, formerly Anglo Irish Bank. It also controls offices and apartments in Ireland.