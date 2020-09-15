Sheehan appeals against US ruling on Blackrock Clinic 28pc stake sale

Blackrock Clinic co-founder Joseph Sheehan is appealing a US court ruling that last month dismissed efforts by him to reverse the sale of a 28pc stake he owned in the hospital to a company controlled by beef baron Larry Goodman.

It's the latest round in a legal saga that has engulfed firms behind the hospital for years.

Loans totalling about €19m were made by Anglo Irish Bank in 2006 to Mr Sheehan in order to buy shares in a company behind Blackrock Clinic.

Those loans were later sold to Mr Goodman's firm, Breccia. A legal battle later ensured between Mr Sheehan and firms linked to Mr Goodman regarding control of the 28pc stake.

Breccia ultimately had a receiver appointed over Mr Sheehan's stake in the hospital and acquired Mr Sheehan's 28pc holding earlier this year.

In May, the High Court dismissed claims made by Mr Sheehan, including that Mr Goodman's Breccia and Irish Agricultural Development Company, and other defendants including Blackrock Clinic co-founder George Duffy, had "conspired to adversely and prejudicially affect the property interests of the plaintiff in divesting, selling and seeking to enforce against the shareholding of the plaintiff".

The judge in the case also dismissed efforts by Mr Sheehan for the court to declare that any sale or transfer of his loan facilities was null, void, invalid or illegal.

The court granted a judgment on a counter-claim by Breccia against Mr Sheehan and refused a stay on the order for costs against Mr Sheehan, who is based in the United States and has initiated bankruptcy proceedings there.

As part of those proceedings in the US, Mr Sheehan sought to have the sale of his stake in the Blackrock Clinic firm reversed, arguing that the disposal had occurred after he had filed for bankruptcy in Illinois. Breccia and Irish Agricultural Development Company argued in the US that the court there did not have jurisdiction to reverse the sale.

The US court ruling stated: "The plaintiff [Mr Sheehan] wrongly argues that the court has personal jurisdiction over the defendants because they are alleged to have violated the automatic stay by continuing to prosecute claims in Ireland. Those cases have been proceeding for five years. The court will not find personal jurisdiction on this basis."

