Inspirational Vicky Phelan has been awarded for her contribution to society by exposing the CervicalCheck scandal earlier this year.

'She has empowered other women' - Vicky Phelan receives 'outstanding contribution' award at Businesswoman of the Year

The Limerick mother of two received the ‘Trish Murphy Memorial Award for Outstanding Contribution’ at the 2018 Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year awards last night which took place in The Galmont Hotel & Spa in Co Galway.

The award is typically given by the president of Network Ireland, the volunteer-run women’s business network.

Roseann Heavey, President of Network Ireland 2018, described Ms Phelan as the “embodiment” of what the group stands for.

“When it came to a decision about who to award the Outstanding Contribution Award to, I didn't have to think too long. Vicky Phelan is an inspiration to us all,” Ms Heavey said.

“Despite everything she has had to face, she has never given up, she is incredibly resilient. She has empowered other women, she continues to support other women and is an articulate voice for women who don’t have a voice.

“She is the embodiment of what Network Ireland stands for.”

Also awarded on the night were couture designer Laura Jayne Halton, who won an Arts award, and Irene Twohig, owner of Educogym, Cork won the award for Large SME.

Employee of the Year went to Laura Maher of Reilly’s Supervalu Sallins and Geraldine Jones of Mediskin took home the award for Best Small SME.

The annual awards celebrate the excellence, professionalism, vision and leadership of business women in Ireland.

Speaking about the 2018 awards, Ms Heavey said the standard of submissions were “phenomenal” this year.

“Our membership is growing which was reflected in the record number of awards entries this year. The independent panel of judges all agreed that there were some phenomenal submissions and the competition was very tough.

“It’s great to see our members being rewarded for their extraordinary achievements.”

Online Editors