Sharply rising gas prices are creating a windfall for Corrib’s Canadian owners

Surging gas prices are generating a huge cash windfall for the foreign owner of Ireland’s Corrib gas field – the only gas-producing asset in the country.

Canada’s Vermilion Energy said it expects the Corrib field to generate C$500m (€358m) in so-called free cash flow for the group this year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed energy prices even higher. Late last year, it had expected to generate C$361m in free cash flow from Corrib in 2022.

Free cash flow is an important metric for companies, enabling them to use proceeds to pay dividends, fund share buybacks, pay special dividends or reduce debt.

Vermilion controls just over 56pc of the Corrib field. It agreed last year to boost its stake from 20pc for C$600m, buying a holding from Norway’s Equinor. While that deal still has to close, it was made effective from January 1. The other owner of the Corrib field is the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Spiking gas prices now mean that Vermilion expects to have paid back its $600m outlay for its additional stake in less than two years.

Vermilion president Dion Hatcher said soaring gas prices will free up cash that the company can hand over to shareholders.

He also told investors he expects European prices to remain high in the in the long-term. He pointed out that European gas prices had jumped 88pc in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter. They have continued to soar.

While the war in Ukraine is just one of the reasons Mr Hatcher expects gas prices to remain high, he also cited Ireland’s plans to build nine new gas-powered electricity stations by 2024 as the country grapple’s with soaring energy demand for underpinning future gas prices in Europe.

“We continue to be bullish on European gas prices in the near and long-term,” Mr Hatcher told investors. “Storage levels are low, domestic production is declining, and the use of gas for power generation is increasing. All of which is creating greater dependence on LNG [Liquefied Natural Gas].”

“The geopolitical backdrop we are seeing in the region today, and the risk of on-going conflict, likely means there will be a risk premium in European gas prices for some time,” he added.

Europe consumes between 45bn-50bn cubic feet of gas a day. Mr Hatcher said that demand for gas will also be pushed higher as coal and nuclear-powered electricity stations are decommissioned.

“Europe is depending more on Russia and LNG imports,” said Mr Hatcher.

Russia supplies 40pc of continental Europe’s gas.

“Due to recent events, Europe now recognises a need to diversify its energy sources,” noted Mr Hatcher.

He said LNG is now a “critical part” of Europe’s gas supply.

Vermilion’s company’s chief financial officer Lars Glemser confirmed that the company doesn’t expect to be “cash taxable” in Ireland for the foreseeable future.

“We are not forecasting to be cash taxable in Ireland, just because of the vast investments that were made historically,” he said.

Vermilion reinstated a modest dividend this week as it released full-year results. It will look at options for boosting returns to shareholders once a debt target is reached in the second half of this year.

The company generated revenue of just over C$2bn last year and net earnings of C$1.1bn.