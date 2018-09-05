Sharp rise in services activity in August

There was a sharp rise in activity in the services sector in August.

There was a sharp rise in activity in the services sector in August.

The improvement was driven by strong client demand, with the new business index increasing slightly from the prior month’s level and indicating a sharp rise in activity, according to the latest Services Purchases Managers Index (PMI) from specialist bank Investec.

The headline PMI increased to 58.0, having fallen to a four-month low of 57.4 in July. Any reading over 50 is deemed growth.

During the month the rate of expansion in new export business slowed to a five-month low, however this index also pointed towards strong levels of growth with some panellists reporting higher order volumes from clients in the UK.

Companies responded to increased demand by adding to headcounts at the fastest pace seen in 2018 so far.

Rising new business resulted in a further accumulation of backlogs of work during August, although the pace at which outstanding business increased eased in the month.

Looking at margins, and input costs rose sharply, which panellists attributed to higher staff and fuel costs.

In response, service providers raised their selling prices to the greatest extent since March. Although profitability increased at a solid pace during the three months to August, the rate of growth eased to the weakest since the three months to April.

Looking ahead, while there has been a slowdown in expected levels of business in 12 months time, the level remains consistent with strong optimism, the PMI has found.

More than 44pc of panellists foresee a rise in activity over the coming year, against 6pc that expect a decline and optimism is again greatest in the tech, media and telecoms (TMT) sector.

"Considered alongside the Investec Manufacturing PMI Ireland report, this week’s PMI releases suggest that the rate of growth in activity across much of Ireland’s private sector remains strong," Philip O’Sullivan, economist with Investec, said.

Online Editors