Shares in United Oil & Gas rise after drilling success in Egypt

Shares in Irish-led United Oil & Gas rose after it said its Al Jahraa-13 well in Egypt will be brought on stream in the coming days.

The Dublin-based company said its AJ-13 development well encountered 17.5m of net pay in the oil-bearing Upper and Lower Bahariya reservoir targets.

The well will now be tested and completed in the coming days and then brought onstream, it said. United Oil & Gas holds a 22pc working interest in the licence.

Chief executive Brian Larkin said: “We have had outstanding results with our drilling campaign in 2021 with five out of five successful wells drilled at Abu Sennan this year.

"All of the wells have been brought into production quickly, generating cash flow for the company.

“The 2021 drilling campaign has further de-risked the exploration potential at Abu Sennan and the development wells have provided further valuable data for future exploration drill targets two of which are included in the 2022 programme; ASF-1X and AST-1X.

“This is a great way to finish 2021, and we look forward to commencing the 2022 drilling campaign, with a number of development and exploration wells planned.”

The senior leadership team are all Irish.

It was founded by Mr Larkin, who worked in Tullow and Providence.

He was later joined by chief operating officer Jonathan Leather and then chief financial officer David Quirke.

Both are Irish and formerly of Tullow Oil.

Earlier this year the company said that for the six months to June 30 revenue was $10.2m (€9.04m) for the period, up from $2.4m in the same period last year. The 2020 period is from the completion of the Rockhopper Egypt acquisition on February 28 to June 30.

Profit after tax for the first half of this year was $2m, up from $1.8m in the corresponding period last year, according to interim results.