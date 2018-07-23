Shares in Ryanair slump after profits fall 20pc amid higher fuel and pilot costs

Share in Ryanair fell by almost 5pc in early trading this morning, after profits after tax at the airline fell by 20pc year-on-year to €319m in the three months to 30 June.

Higher fuel and staff costs off-set the airline’s increase in revenue, which grew 9pc to €2bn, Ryanair said in a trading update today.

The earlier timing of Easter also led to a 4pc decline in average fares, the airline said.

Ryanair experienced passenger growth of 7pc year-on-year during the period, with the group carrying 37.6 million passengers in the three months.

"As previously guided, quarter one profits after tax fell by 20pc to €319m due to lower fares, the absence of half of Easter in the quarter, higher oil prices and pilot costs,W Michael O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair, said.

"Traffic grew 7pc to 37.6m, despite over 2,500 flight cancellations caused by air traffic control staff shortages and air traffic control strikes. Ryanair’s lower fares delivered an industry leading 96pc load factor."

During the period staff costs at the airline increased 34pc, which the airline said was primarily due to 20pc pay increases for pilots, 9pc more flight hours, and a 3pc general pay increase for the airlines non-flight staff.

On the matter of Brexit, the airline said that it remains concerned by the danger of a hard Brexit, and believes the risk of a hard Brexit is "being underestimated".

Ryanair said that it may be forced to restrict the voting rights of all non-European Union shareholders in the event of a hard Brexit, to ensure that it remains majority owned and controlled by EU shareholders.

Looking forward, the airline said it continues to guide its financial year 2019 profits after tax in a range of €1.25bn to €1.35bn.

Like other airlines, Ryanair is being hit by air traffic control strikes in Europe, with carriers forced to pay some care costs to customers affected by the disruption.

Last year, Ryanair was also forced to cancel hundreds of flights due to what it said were problems with pilots' rotas.

Unions claimed the real issue then was that disenchanted pilots were deserting the airline in droves, although Ryanair denied this, insisting the cancellations were the results of a "rostering failure".

That issue finally came to a head in December when chief executive Michael O'Leary recognised unions for the first time.

The airline has also been hit by pilot strikes in Ireland recently.

Commenting on Ryanair's results, Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said Mr O'Leary may have to "dust off some of his wacky cost-saving ideas" if he hopes to deal with the latest raft of financial pressures.

"In the past the airline has suggested having passengers load their own luggage and that some planes should remove one of the toilets to accommodate extra seats, among many other ideas to boost revenue and profit.

"Ryanair has also previously talked about potentially offering event tickets, restaurant bookings and other travel-related services."

Mr Mould said the airline had so far succeeded at "sweating its assets" and "making money from passengers beyond the price of an airline ticket".

"Yet first-quarter results would suggest it needs to do more to cope with higher oil prices, higher pilot costs and yet another bout of strikes," he added.

(Additional reporting from PA)

